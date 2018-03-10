Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 102.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $189,619.52, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 548.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.80 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,640 shares of company stock worth $5,800,776. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/northstar-investment-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.