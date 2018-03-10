Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Lowered by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $70,129.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) opened at $145.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $109.27 and a one year high of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $39,884.57, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

