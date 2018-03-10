Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,606 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,866,000 after buying an additional 5,132,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38,624.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,153,000 after buying an additional 3,669,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,480,577,000 after buying an additional 1,926,108 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after buying an additional 1,785,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ WBA) opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71,590.00, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

