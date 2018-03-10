Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Clorox Co ( NYSE CLX ) opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,208.14, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $124.09 and a fifty-two week high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Clorox had a return on equity of 126.70% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-raises-stake-in-clorox-co-clx.html.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.