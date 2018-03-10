NoLimitCoin Trading 38% Lower Over Last Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, C-CEX and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $105,789.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00235435 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fazzcoin (FAZZ) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 205,603,330 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

