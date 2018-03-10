NN (NNBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. NN had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $156.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.78, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. NN has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

NNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About NN

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

