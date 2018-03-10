Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NINE shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Howard Weil started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) opened at $26.97 on Friday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.18 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, Director Gary L. Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

