Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,543,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after buying an additional 1,668,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after buying an additional 530,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,153,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after buying an additional 737,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,575,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlassian by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 132,081 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Atlassian Co. PLC ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,955.03, a PE ratio of -120.12 and a beta of 2.41. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $61.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/nicholas-investment-partners-lp-takes-position-in-atlassian-co-plc-team.html.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.