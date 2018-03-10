NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $21,637.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, FreiExchange, Graviex and Tradesatoshi. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.02015620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007269 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018533 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002334 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 132,185,463,284 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York.”

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, YoBit, FreiExchange and Tradesatoshi. It is not possible to buy NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.