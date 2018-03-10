New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,000. The firm has a market cap of $7,180.00, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 431,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 32.8% during the third quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 46.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

