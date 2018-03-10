New Relic (NEWR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of New Relic ( NYSE NEWR ) opened at $74.46 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $4,194.14, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.67.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $565,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,395 shares of company stock worth $20,930,616. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

