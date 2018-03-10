Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) COO Sells $21,853,694.88 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $21,853,694.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570,310.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, John Nicholson sold 4,879 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $404,664.26.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,420.00, a PE ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $109.32.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.85% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

