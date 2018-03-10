Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for ResMed (RMD)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a report issued on Wednesday.

“We worked with Sleep Review magazine to survey US sleep centers. The survey included 136 responses received between 1/30/18 and 2/19/18. Compared to our prior (3Q17) survey, actual last-12-month patient volume growth decreased slightly while expected next-12-month patient volume growth increased slightly. RMD’s flow generator ratings were in line with Respironics’ ratings while RMD’s mask ratings were the highest but only slightly above its competitors’ ratings. RMD looks likely to gain branded flow generator prescription share but to lose branded mask prescription share. Overall, we think that the survey is mixed for RMD and we maintain our Hold rating.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ResMed to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Macquarie cut shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of ResMed from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of ResMed ( NYSE:RMD ) opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $13,951.12, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $601.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $264,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,150,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,906. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ResMed by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ResMed by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

