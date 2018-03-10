Navient (NAVI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Navient (NAVI) traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 1,807,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,574.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $250,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 17,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 84.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

