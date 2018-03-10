Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) VP Sells $30,355.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 478,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,283. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.30, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Nautilus had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Nautilus’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLS. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.75 price target on shares of Nautilus in a report on Friday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

