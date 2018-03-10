National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.34. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada (the Bank) is an integrated group, which provides financial services to consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations in its domestic market and also offers specialized services internationally. The Bank’s segments are Personal and Commercial, which includes the banking, financing and investing services offered to individuals and businesses, as well as insurance operations; Wealth Management, which consists of investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks; Financial Markets, which includes banking services, investment banking services and financial solutions for institutional clients, and Other, which includes treasury operations, including the Bank’s asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations; certain non-recurring items, and the unallocated portion of corporate units.

