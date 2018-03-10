National Bank Financial Increases Cominar REIT (CUF.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities downgraded Cominar REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,685. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,390.00, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.41.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

