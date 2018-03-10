Nasdaq (NDAQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $83.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.23.

Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ NDAQ) opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14,134.33, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Nasdaq declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $520,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,048,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 138,888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

