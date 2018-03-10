NASB Financial, Inc. (NASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) remained flat at $$42.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.02, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.80.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank), a community bank. The Bank is engaged in providing an array of personal banking, investment and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. The Bank offers residential and commercial mortgages.

