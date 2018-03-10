Nano (NANO) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $11.29 or 0.00124792 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, BitGrail, Mercatox and Kucoin. Nano has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $86.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,142.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.49 or 0.07849900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.68 or 0.11332300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.02026520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.03018320 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00236143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00917361 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03312220 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027298 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, RightBTC, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, BitGrail, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to buy Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

