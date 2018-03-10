Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Cap of $28.82 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and $255,545.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00022100 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, BX Thailand and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.51 or 0.11322700 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026727 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00171288 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.01709510 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002826 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, WEX, Bleutrade, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

