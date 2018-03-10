Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $94,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 480.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE MSCI) opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The company has a market cap of $13,543.81, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Msci had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 108.68%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

