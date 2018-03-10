MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.92.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE MSM ) opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,370.00, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $104.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.95 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 10th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 19,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $1,820,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,771.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $165,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock valued at $74,083,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

