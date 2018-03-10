M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises about 2.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,694,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,610,000 after buying an additional 3,732,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1,457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,787,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $293,669,000 after buying an additional 3,544,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2,147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,617,000 after buying an additional 2,397,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,284,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,540,000 after buying an additional 2,177,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Lowe's Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ) opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,512.80, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

