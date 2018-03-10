Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.00

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 57.70 ($0.80), with a volume of 97870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOSB shares. Liberum Capital lowered Moss Bros Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 115 ($1.59) to GBX 70 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $56.45 and a PE ratio of 948.33.

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC is engaged in retailing and hiring formal wear for men. The Company operates through Moss Bros branded mainstream stores. The Company’s segments include Retail and Hire. The Company offers various types of suits, skirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casualwear, ties, shoes and accessories.

