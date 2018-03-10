Morneau Shepell (MSI) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Morneau Shepell from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morneau Shepell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.54.
Morneau Shepell (MSI) traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$24.92. 153,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,830. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,330.00, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.63.
Morneau Shepell Company Profile
Morneau Shepell Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and internationally.
Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.