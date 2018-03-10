Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Casa Systems (CASA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 1,191,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,383. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.23.

In other Casa Systems news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jerry Guo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/morgan-stanley-reaffirms-equal-weight-rating-for-casa-systems-casa.html.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc is provides a software-centric infrastructure solutions. In addition, the Company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks. Its products include axyom software platform, delivery platforms, multi-service applications, capacity expansion products.

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.