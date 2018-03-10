Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Morgan Sindall Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,565 ($21.62) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,650 ($22.80) to GBX 1,700 ($23.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON MGNS) opened at GBX 1,276 ($17.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.70 and a PE ratio of 1,139.29. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 947.81 ($13.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,520 ($21.00).

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 37,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($16.47), for a total transaction of £449,729.68 ($621,345.23).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company operates through various divisions, including construction and infrastructure, fit out, property services, partnership housing, urban regeneration and investments. The Company’s construction and infrastructure division provides specialist construction and infrastructure design and build services on projects, frameworks and alliances.

