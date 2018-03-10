Monro Inc (MNRO) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,721.73, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Monro had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc, formerly Monro Muffler Brake, Inc, is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

