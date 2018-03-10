Monotype Imaging (TYPE) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ: TYPE) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Monotype Imaging to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monotype Imaging and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging $235.79 million $11.56 million 91.30 Monotype Imaging Competitors $2.93 billion $228.01 million 398.74

Monotype Imaging’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging. Monotype Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Monotype Imaging has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monotype Imaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging 4.90% 6.10% 3.73% Monotype Imaging Competitors -22.17% -78.34% -4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monotype Imaging and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00 Monotype Imaging Competitors 915 4982 7748 207 2.52

Monotype Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Monotype Imaging’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Monotype Imaging pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 37.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Monotype Imaging peers beat Monotype Imaging on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). For Creative Professional market, it provides content across multiple devices and mediums. Its solutions, which include type, branded mobile content, visual content marketing solutions, custom design services, and tools and technologies that enable the creative process, are licensed through its direct sales channel, e-commerce platforms and partner platforms. It also provides consumer device manufacturers and independent software vendors with the right solutions for delivering consistent, compelling user experiences. It works with a range of customers, including brands, agencies and publishers. As of December 31, 2016, it offered over 17,000 typeface designs.

