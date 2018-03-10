MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 20% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and CoinExchange. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $167,092.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050665 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006785 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001231 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 126,387,457 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.