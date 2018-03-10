Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Gap Down to $43.58

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.66, but opened at $43.58. Mondelez International shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 5061738 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $65,442.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Gap Down to $43.58” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/mondelez-international-mdlz-shares-gap-down-to-43-58.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.