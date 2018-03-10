Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Gap Down to $43.58

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.66, but opened at $43.58. Mondelez International shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 5061738 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.
The stock has a market cap of $65,442.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.
Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.
