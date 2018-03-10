Monaco 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.98 Million (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Monaco token can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00075497 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, BigONE and Huobi. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $90.24 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monaco has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monaco alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00978076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003297 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00178748 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. Monaco’s official website is www.mona.co . The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard . The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@monaco_card . Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, EXX, BigONE, Huobi, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Liqui, Qryptos, EtherDelta, Coinrail, Binance, Gate.io and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monaco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monaco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.