Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Insider David Marshall Feller Acquires 5,000 Shares

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) insider David Marshall Feller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$23,300.00.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.53. 33,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,794. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$8.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers get in control of their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; Mogo spending account, a digital spending account with no monthly fee accessible through a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa Card; MogoMoney personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

