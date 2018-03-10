MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,303 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (IYJ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (IYJ) opened at $153.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,220.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.75. iShares Dow Jones US Industrial has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares Dow Jones US Industrial Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

