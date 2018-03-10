MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ JKI) opened at $161.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $142.90 and a one year high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $424.61, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

