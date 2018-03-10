MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Receives $122.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

In other MKS Instruments news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,652 shares of company stock worth $6,362,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.85. 587,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,874. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6,595.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

