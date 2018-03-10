Microsemi (MSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsemi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho cut Microsemi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.78 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating on shares of Microsemi in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Microsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.32.
Shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ MSCC) opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7,910.00, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Microsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,287 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Microsemi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsemi by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Microsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Microsemi Company Profile
Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.
