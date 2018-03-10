Microsemi (MSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsemi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho cut Microsemi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.78 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating on shares of Microsemi in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Microsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.32.

Shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ MSCC) opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7,910.00, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Microsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. Microsemi had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Microsemi will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,287 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Microsemi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsemi by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Microsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

