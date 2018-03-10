Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,851 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $93,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after buying an additional 835,541 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,125,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $476,863,000 after buying an additional 274,086 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,740,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,642,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,856,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,511,000 after buying an additional 2,371,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.26 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.51.

Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ MU ) opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62,400.00, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 27,878 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,234,159.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,833.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,692 shares of company stock worth $7,493,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

