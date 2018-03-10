Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Raised by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 16.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,707,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,602,000 after purchasing an additional 380,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Metlife Inc ( NYSE:MET ) opened at $47.84 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50,340.00, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

