Methode Electronics (MEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Methode Electronics ( MEI ) opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1,548.40, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Elias Khoury sold 21,400 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $862,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,768,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,364,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,707,000 after purchasing an additional 947,502 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,580,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 352,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 280,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Methode Electronics (MEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/methode-electronics-mei-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.