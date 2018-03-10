Methanex (MEOH) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Tuesday. Scotiabank currently has a $67.50 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered Methanex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,666.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.51. Methanex had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Methanex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase 6,590,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

