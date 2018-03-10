Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group reissued a hold rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 target price on Mercantile Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Mercantile Bank (MBWM) traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.12, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 21.64%. equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $237,560.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,502.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,220,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

