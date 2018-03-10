Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.3% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,426,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 81,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $49,860,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,276,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $268.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $335.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.98.

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc ( MELI ) opened at $413.94 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,280.00, a P/E ratio of 1,427.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

