McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Director Sells $98,206.68 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $98,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 205,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,450. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.00, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 90.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company. The Company operates through four business segments: modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular); electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); a subsidiary providing containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks), and a subsidiary classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California (Enviroplex).

