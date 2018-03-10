McDonald's (MCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s shares outpaced the industry in the past year. Notably, growing guest count remains McDonald’s top priority and it is undertaking various sales and digital initiatives to this end. As a result, Q4 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of comparable guest count growth for the company. Increased focus on delivery, enhancement of digital capabilities, and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States will drive growth. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the past nine quarters. Meanwhile, augmented focus on refranchising will cut the company’s capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth and ROE expansion in the long run. Yet, higher costs along with currency headwinds may hurt profits. Also, a soft industry backdrop in the United States and macroeconomic concerns in some parts of the world might limit sales growth.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group raised McDonald's from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $173.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.08.

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD ) opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127,190.00, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

