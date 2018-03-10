McDonald's Co. (MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for McDonald's’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.78 billion. McDonald's posted sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald's will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $21.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald's.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) opened at $157.24 on Friday. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125,350.00, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

