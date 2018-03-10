McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.56) target price on the stock.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 179 ($2.47) to GBX 164 ($2.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 196 ($2.71) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 187 ($2.58) to GBX 185 ($2.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 152 ($2.10) to GBX 144 ($1.99) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities dropped their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 179 ($2.47) to GBX 164 ($2.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 183.14 ($2.53).

Shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON MCS) opened at GBX 146 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.50 and a P/E ratio of 1,042.86. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 130.90 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 199.60 ($2.76).

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider John Tonkiss bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($18,651.56).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

