McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.14 ($2.53).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 179 ($2.47) to GBX 164 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 196 ($2.71) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.56) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 152 ($2.10) to GBX 144 ($1.99) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 187 ($2.58) to GBX 185 ($2.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, insider John Tonkiss acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($18,651.56).

Shares of McCarthy & Stone ( MCS ) traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 146 ($2.02). 442,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,000. The company has a market capitalization of $784.50 and a PE ratio of 1,042.86. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 130.90 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.60 ($2.76).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

