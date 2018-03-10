Maxim Group Boosts National Beverage (FIZZ) Price Target to $45.00

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $150.00 price target on shares of National Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

National Beverage (FIZZ) traded down $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 1,288,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,747. The company has a market cap of $4,601.68, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 60.24%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 489,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,574,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Beverage by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in National Beverage by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $38,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

